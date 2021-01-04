Jeff Ireland, Adam Peters set up interviews with Panthers

Getty Images

Saints assistant G.M. of college personnel Jeff Ireland is slated for a conversation with another NFC South team about their General Manager position.

A report on Sunday indicated the Panthers wanted to interview Ireland for the opening created by the in-season firing of Marty Hurney. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they’ve formally requested the interview and that it is likely to take place on Tuesday.

The initial report also said they wanted to interview 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds. They’ve requested an interview with Dodds and Breer reports they’re set to interview Peters on Wednesday.

Ireland is also set for an interview with the Lions. He was the Dolphins General Manager from 2008-2013 and has been with the Saints since 2015.

Peters is in his fourth season with the 49ers and he previously worked for the Broncos. He played at UCLA when Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was an assistant at the school in 2001.