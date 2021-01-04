Jets request interview with Brian Daboll

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll spent a couple of years as an assistant on the Jets staff earlier in his career and he’ll have a chance to interview for their head coaching job this year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets have requested permission to interview Daboll for the vacancy they created by firing Adam Gase on Sunday.

Daboll has spent the last three years running the offense in Buffalo. He had previous stints as the offensive coordinator for the Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs. He was the quarterbacks coach under former Jets head coach Eric Mangini from 2007-2008 and went to Cleveland with Mangini the next year.

They’ve also requested interviews with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.