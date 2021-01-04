Jets request interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was expected to be a hot head coaching candidate this offseason and things are going according to form.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have requested an interview with Bieniemy. He is set to interview with the Falcons and Lions on Monday.

Those interviews will take place remotely and that will be the case for any future interviews with Bieniemy that take place while the Chiefs are still playing. The NFL mandated that in protocols put in place for this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston and Jacksonville are the other two teams currently looking for head coaches.