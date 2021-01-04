Jets request interview with Patrick Graham

Getty Images

The Jets have requested an interview with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Jets also have a request to talk to Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as well as Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

They fired Adam Gase on Sunday after two seasons and a 9-23 record.

The Jets own the second overall draft pick, which is among the things that make the job attractive.

Graham, 41, has spent the past two years as a defensive coordinator. He was with the Dolphins in 2019 before following Joe Judge to the Giants before this year.

Graham also is the Giants’ assistant head coach.

He began his NFL coaching career under Bill Belichick in 2009, and he was there seven years as an assistant. Graham was the Giants’ defensive line coach in 2016-17 and the Packers’ linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2018.