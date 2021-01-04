Jets, Texans request interviews with Matt Eberflus

Getty Images

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is drawing interest for head coaching jobs.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets and Texans have requested interviews with Eberflus. As long as the Colts are in the postseason, any interviews with Eberflus will be conducted remotely.

Eberflus is in his third season with the Colts and this is the second time they’ve gone to the playoffs in that span. The Colts ranked 10th in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed this season.

Eberflus was a linebackers coach for the Cowboys and Browns before coming to Indianapolis.

It’s the first reported interview request for the Jets after firing Adam Gase on Sunday. The Texans interviewed Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis during the regular season.