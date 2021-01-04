John Elway giving up G.M. title, remains head of football operations

Getty Images

The Broncos are in the market for a General Manager.

John Elway has been in that role since 2011, but announced on Monday that he is stepping away from that job. He will remain the president of football operations and will oversee the search for a new G.M.

“Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I’ve always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better,” Elway said in a statement. “As part of a transition I’ve thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.”

Elway said the new G.M. will have “final say on the draft, free agency and our roster.” He emphasized that the new hire will be working in partnership with head coach Vic Fangio to make football decisions.

The next G.M. will not be vice president of player personnel Matt Russell. The team said Russell was offered a chance to interview, but will assist Elway with the search and then retire instead of pursuing the position.