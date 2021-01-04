Jon Gruden plans to move quickly to hire new defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on Dec. 13, after the team allowed 200 yards rushing in consecutive weeks to the Jets and Colts.

Head coach Jon Gruden picked defensive line coach Rod Marinelli to serve as the interim DC for the rest of 2020. While Gruden said on Monday he plans to have Marinelli continue to be significant part of the defensive coaching staff, Las Vegas will also begin its search for a new coordinator this week.

“We plan to move quickly and we’re excited about this process,” Gruden said in his Monday press conference.

Gruden didn’t address much more on qualities he’s looking for or potential candidates. But he did say he’d like to keep the defense’s basic structure.

“We would like to be aa 4-3 outfit,” Gruden said. “Don’t get me wrong, we’d like to have some three-down elements and be multiple. But we want to play four bigs if we can.”

The Raiders finished 30th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed in 2020.

“We need to address our inside pass rush and our outside pass rush,” Gruden said. “We’ve got to improve on all three levels and that’s something we’ll start looking into here shortly.”