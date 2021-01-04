Justin Herbert: I believed in Anthony Lynn and I enjoyed our time together

Getty Images

Anthony Lynn rallied the Chargers to win their last four games after stating the season 3-9, but it wasn’t enough to keep his job.

Justin Herbert‘s performance as a rookie quarterback didn’t save Lynn either. But in the aftermath of Lynn’s firing on Monday, Herbert expressed the same views on Lynn he did last week.

“I really believed in coach Lynn and I enjoyed our time together,” Herbert said Monday, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

Herbert credited Lynn for making him a better leader throughout his rookie season.

“He forced me to step up and had to be very vocal,” Herbert said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “He pushed me every day.”

Herbert added he’s confident in the Chargers organization going forward.

Whoever Los Angeles hires as its next coach will have an undeniable asset in Herbert. The quarterback set several rookie records, including those for passing touchdowns (31), completions (396), and 300-yard passing games (eight). Continuing that development should be the Chargers’ highest priority.