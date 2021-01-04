Kliff Kingsbury: Larry Fitzgerald will take a while on retirement decision

Getty Images

There has been some speculation that wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will retire after 17 seasons with the Cardinals.

But Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he talked to Fitzgerald on Monday and the wideout hasn’t made a decision yet. In fact, Kingsbury thinks it could take some time before Fitzgerald informs the Cardinals of his plans for 2021.

“He’s got a lot to think about,” Kingsbury said Monday, via Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals’ website.

Kingsbury noted he’d like to have Fitzgerald back on the roster for an 18th pro season. Fitzgerald had the least productive season of his career in 2020, catching 54 passes for 409 yards with a touchdown. He didn’t play in Week 17 due to a groin injury and missed two games due to COVID-19.