Lions lining up interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith, and Dan Campbell

Getty Images

The Lions haven’t landed a new General Manager yet, but they are moving forward with interviews for their next head coach.

According to multiple reports, the team has reached out to set up interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bieniemy will have a remote interview with the team on Monday. Interim head coach Darrell Bevell is set to interview for the full-time job Tuesday with Saleh’s meeting set for Thursday and the others will come next week.

Campbell is the only member of the group with head coaching experience. He was 5-7 as the interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015.