Lions set to interview several G.M. candidates this week

The Lions are interviewing a few head coaching candidates this week and they’ll also continue their search for a new General Manager.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team will interview Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot on Tuesday. Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes and Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton will interview on Wednesday and Saints assistant G.M. of college personnel Jeff Ireland is expected to meet with the team on Friday.

The Lions interviewed three internal candidates during the season and also spoke with former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, and ESPN analayst Louis Riddick.

There was also word of interest in making a move to hire Seahawks G.M. John Schneider over the weekend, although it would be a complicated move to pull off.