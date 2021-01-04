Logan Ryan: At 6-10, Giants don’t have much right to be pissed off by Eagles

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s decision to pull Jalen Hurts and play Nate Sudfeld at quarterback in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s loss to the Washington Football Team was the subject of many reactions.

Pederson said he was playing to win, but most people saw it as a way to ensure they’d lose the game and get the sixth pick in the draft. A byproduct of that was handing the NFC East to Washington and leaving the Giants out of the postseason.

Many Giants reacted negatively on social media, but safety Logan Ryan shared a different view with Peter King for Football Morning in America. The Giants were 6-10 this season and Ryan said that didn’t leave them with much of a platform to complain about how other teams handled their business.

“Wish I could give you the explosive stuff you wanted,” Ryan said. “There will be a lot of opinions about whether they were trying to win. You want to play the game to win, but I don’t play for the Eagles, I don’t coach for the Eagles. It’s their team. Winning six games doesn’t give us much right to get pissed off about this. We didn’t play consistent enough all year to earn it.”

There’s no way of knowing how the game would have played out with Hurts in there until the end. It’s clear, however, that the Giants only have themselves to blame for being on a path to the playoffs that required a bad Eagles team to win the 256th game of the year.