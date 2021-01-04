Logan Ryan: At 6-10, Giants don’t have much right to be pissed off by Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2021, 8:54 AM EST
NFL: JAN 03 Washington Football Team at Eagles
Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s decision to pull Jalen Hurts and play Nate Sudfeld at quarterback in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s loss to the Washington Football Team was the subject of many reactions.

Pederson said he was playing to win, but most people saw it as a way to ensure they’d lose the game and get the sixth pick in the draft. A byproduct of that was handing the NFC East to Washington and leaving the Giants out of the postseason.

Many Giants reacted negatively on social media, but safety Logan Ryan shared a different view with Peter King for Football Morning in America. The Giants were 6-10 this season and Ryan said that didn’t leave them with much of a platform to complain about how other teams handled their business.

“Wish I could give you the explosive stuff you wanted,” Ryan said. “There will be a lot of opinions about whether they were trying to win. You want to play the game to win, but I don’t play for the Eagles, I don’t coach for the Eagles. It’s their team. Winning six games doesn’t give us much right to get pissed off about this. We didn’t play consistent enough all year to earn it.”

There’s no way of knowing how the game would have played out with Hurts in there until the end. It’s clear, however, that the Giants only have themselves to blame for being on a path to the playoffs that required a bad Eagles team to win the 256th game of the year.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Logan Ryan: At 6-10, Giants don’t have much right to be pissed off by Eagles

  1. This is the correct take. We blew that game in Dallas early in the season and we paid the price for it yesterday.

  2. This is true. The same can be said for a division winner with a losing record hosting a playoff game against a team with a winning record. If you dont want to play playoff game(s) on the road win your division.

  3. Finally someone not crying like a baby and accepting the reality of being on a crummy team. The Eagles should be embarrassed and ridiculed over that game, and Pederson should be looking for a new job. However, acting like the Giants were robbed of a postseason run is just as pathetic. Play better.

  4. Pederson must have been told he was coming back next year. Why else would he lose on purpose for a team that was going to kick him to the curb.

  5. Ryan is right. The Giants blew 3 sure wins (TB, Dal, and Phi) this year. The Giants are not in the playoffs because of the Giants.

  6. As a Giants fan, I wholeheartedly I agree. The 10-win Dolphins have the right to be upset that they missed the playoffs. The 6-10 Giants don’t.

    If you want to go to the playoffs, A) don’t count on other teams, and B) Don’t suck as much.

  7. For the giants players that were whining – it goes to show their makeup and competitiveness. You guys were awful. 6-10 awful. But yet you think you “deserve” Philly to carry you to the playoffs. How about you just win more games, and then you control your own destiny. Logan Ryan has it right. Those other whiners they kept showing last night do not. Did Philly tank for a better draft spot? Likely. I would have done the same thing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.