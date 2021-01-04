MRI shows no structural damage to Mike Evans’ knee

Getty Images

The MRI on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans‘ knee showed good news.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said today that Evans is day to day after the MRI found the knee injury that knocked him out of yesterday’s game wasn’t significant. Arians said Evans had very little swelling and seemed optimistic that Evans will be able to play Saturday night at Washington.

“The MRI showed no structural damage,” Arians said.

Evans led the Buccaneers with 70 catches, 1,006 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. Losing him for the playoffs would have been a big hit to the Buccaneers’ offense, and those MRI results were very good news.