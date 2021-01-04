Nick Saban considers Adam Gase, Bill O’Brien for Alabama offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Two recently fired NFL head coaches are under consideration for a job where they’re sure to win a lot more.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is considering hiring former Jets coach Adam Gase or former Texans coach Bill O’Brien as the Crimson Tide’s next offensive coordinator, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Steve Sarkisian left to take the head-coaching job at Texas.

Gase has previously worked for Saban on his LSU staff. O’Brien spent five years on the Patriots’ coaching staff and would likely come recommended by Saban’s good friend Bill Belichick.

Both O’Brien and Gase would like to find a place where they can rehabilitate their images after disappointing performances in 2020. Alabama, which recruits more talent than any other college football program, is a place where they know they can be involved in a winning program.