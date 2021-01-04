Olivier Vernon out for playoffs with ruptured Achilles

Getty Images

The Browns defensive line will be missing a significant piece when they head to Pittsburgh for next Sunday night’s playoff game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that defensive end Olivier Vernon ruptured his Achilles during Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Steelers. Vernon was carted to the locker room early in the fourth quarter.

Vernon had two tackles for loss and a sack in Sunday’s win. He had 36 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over all 14 games he played this season.

The injury will keep Vernon from playing and it will also impact his offseason. Vernon is set for free agency and the timing of the Achilles rupture will create some question about when he’ll be able to get back on the field.