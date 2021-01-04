Panthers interviewing Jerry Reese, request interview with Ed Dodds

Getty Images

Former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese is in the mix to replace Marty Hurney as the G.M. in Carolina.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reese is interviewing with the Panthers. He interviewed with the Jaguars before the end of the regular season.

Reese was fired by the Giants with four games left in the 2017 season. He’d been in the job for more than a decade and the Giants won a pair of Super Bowls during his time with the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have also requested an interview with Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds.

A report on Sunday indicated they will request interviews with Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland and 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters. They have also put in requests to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.