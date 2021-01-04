Panthers plan to interview Chiefs exec Ryan Poles for G.M. opening

Getty Images

The Chiefs won their fifth straight AFC West title this season and they’re the top seed in the AFC as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions, so it’s no surprise that teams in need of a General Manager would look to their personnel department for candidates.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have done exactly that. They requested an interview with Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the interview is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Poles has been in his current job for three seasons and has been with the Chiefs since 2009. He was an offensive lineman at Boston College and helped protect Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during his time with the team.