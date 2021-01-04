Panthers sign TE Colin Thompson for 2021 season

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Colin Thompson was set for exclusive rights free agency this offseason, but he won’t need to go through that process before returning to the team.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they have signed Thompson to a contract for the 2021 season. Had they tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent, Thompson would have been left with the choice of playing for them or for no one.

Thompson played 15 games and made four starts for the Panthers this season. His only catch went for a seven-yard touchdown in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Elsewhere at tight end in Carolina, Ian Thomas is under contract for next season while Chris Manhertz is set for unrestricted free agency.