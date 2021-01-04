Pete Carroll unsure of Jamal Adams’ availability for Saturday

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had to exit Sunday’s win over the 49ers with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after the contest early indications were that Adams would be able to play in the upcoming wild-card matchup with the Rams. But in a Monday radio interview on KIRO, Carroll didn’t seem very sure of that.

“I haven’t seen him today,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “He’s real disappointed. He wants to play and he wants to get out there. He hasn’t been to the playoffs and he wants to be part of it and all that, so it kind of crushed him. He’s very emotional and all, and he’s going to deal with it. we’ll see what happens today and the next couple of days, see how he feels and all. But he got hurt, and he handled it, wanted to go back in. We had to take his helmet away and all that on the sidelines because he wanted to fight with his guys. So we’ll see what happens. I can’t tell you right now. I don’t know.”

Adams set a record for defensive backs with 9.5 sacks in 2020. He also registered three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 11 tackles for loss.