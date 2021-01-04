Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested for DUI

Getty Images

Less than 12 hours after scoring the winning touchdown in his team’s season finale in Denver, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was back in Las Vegas and getting arrested for driving under the influence.

According to multiple reports, Jacobs was arrested for DUI after a single vehicle crash in Las Vegas at approximately 4:40 a.m.

The Raiders’ game at Denver ended at 4:54 p.m. Las Vegas time on Sunday, so less than 12 hours passed between Jacobs playing in the game and getting the DUI.

According to the report, Jacobs was taken to a hospital for minor injuries from the crash before he was booked for the DUI.

Jacobs carried 15 times for 89 yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 32-31 win over the Broncos.