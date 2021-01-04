Report: Chargers ask for interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

While he may not have history with the team in Los Angeles, Bieniemy played four years for the San Diego Chargers as a running back from 1991-1994 and was a part of their AFC Championship roster that lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. Bieniemy rushed for 711 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Chargers.

Now, Bieniemy is perhaps the highest profile offensive coach of the hiring cycle. Bieniemy has spent the last three years as the offensive coordinator under Andy Reid for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Bieniemy had a virtual interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday and has separate interviews scheduled with the Detroit Lions and New York Jets as well.

Bieniemy has spent the last eight years with the Chiefs. He joins Reid’s staff as a running backs coach in 2013 and moved into the offensive coordinator role when Matt Nagy was hired by the Chicago Bears in 2018.