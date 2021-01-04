Sam Darnold: I know we can turn this thing around

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold called it “sad news” that the team fired head coach Adam Gase after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, but it was hardly unexpected.

The Jets were 2-14 this season and opened the season with 13 straight losses, so there was plenty of time to prepare for the news of Gase’s demise. It’s the second time that the Jets have fired a head coach since Darnold joined the team and they’ve gone 13-35 since he arrived as the third overall pick of the 2018 draft.

They have the second overall pick this year and there’s been plenty of speculation about using it on a quarterback to replace Darnold. On Monday, the quarterback reiterated his desire to remain with the team for years to come.

“Very important to me,” Darnold said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I said it once I got here I want to be a Jet for life. I want to turn this thing around. I know we can. I definitely want to stay here, hopefully for the rest of my career.”

Gase’s successor will likely have a role to play in determining whether Darnold will get another shot with the Jets or if his next snaps will come in a different uniform.