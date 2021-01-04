Sean McDermott: Cole Beasley still week-to-week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Cole Beasley suffered a knee injury late in Buffalo’s Week 16 victory over the Patriots. He wasn’t able to play in Week 17, and his status for Saturday’s wild-card matchup against the Colts is in question, too.

McDermott said in his Monday press conference that Beasley is still considered week-to-week and there’s no real update on his status.

Beasley caught 82 passes for 967 yards with four touchdowns in 2020, setting career highs in the first two categories.

If Beasley continues to be sidelined, McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, that wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is “very capable” of playing slot receiver. McKenzie had 30 receptions for 282 yards with five touchdowns this season, scoring two of them in Sunday’s game. He also returned a punt 84 yards for a TD in the blowout win over Miami.