Sean McVay “not sure” whether Jared Goff will play Saturday

Getty Images

The Rams booked their postseason berth with John Wolford at quarterback on Sunday because Jared Goff was out after having right thumb surgery and it’s unclear who will get the start against the Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he’s “not sure on that right now” when he was asked if Goff will play during his postgame press conference. Wolford threw an early interception, but finished 22-of-38 for 231 yards and ran six times for 56 yards in the 18-7 win.

McVay said after the game that he thought Wolford “did a great job.”

“He made plays,” McVay said. “I know there is guys around him that are capable of making some of those and I expect those guys to be able to do that but I thought that he really gave us a chance offensively with the amount of plays that he made in the pass game with his legs, athleticism, being able to extend things, I thought he was outstanding against a really tough defense that came ready to go. I was really pleased with John.”

Goff didn’t play well while the Rams were losing in Weeks 15 or 16 and that might factor into the Rams’ decision of which way to go for their third meeting of the year with the Seahawks.