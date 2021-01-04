Sean Payton says “we’ll see” when asked about Alvin Kamara’s availability

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara could make his return in the wild-card round of the postseason. The NFL scheduled the Saints for a Sunday game, which is the first day Kamara is eligible to come off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Saints coach Sean Payton is the master at not giving away anything about injuries or illnesses, so it should come as no surprise that he wasn’t committing to Kamara’s return during his media session Monday.

“We’ll see,” Payton said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think it would depend on the player and the situation. A lot of that will be our decision based on where we think we are with the week, the player. We’ve got to be smart.”

The Bears surely are planning for Kamara to play. In his last game, Kamara set an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns and ran for a career-best 155 yards against the Vikings.

Kamara, though, isn’t allowed to practice this week, so who knows where his conditioning is considering he has not played since Christmas Day. He can attend virtual meetings.

Kamara could not have returned for a Saturday game as league rules require a minimum of 10 days after a positive test for players who are asymptomatic.

Kamara had 67 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards against the Bears on Nov. 1.

The Saints also could see the return of star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas went on injured reserve Dec. 19 with an ankle injury.