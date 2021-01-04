Source: Urban Meyer is looking for $12 million per year

Getty Images

It’s become the worst-kept secret in NFL circles that the Jaguars coaching job will go to Urban Meyer if he wants it. As of Sunday, the question was whether he wants it.

If he wants it, he’ll want to be paid for it. Handsomely.

A league source tells PFT that Meyer is looking for $12 million per year.

That’s not a crazy number, given the manner in which the market is going. The Panthers gave Matt Rhule nearly $9 million per year when he made the jump from Baylor to Carolina last year. And plenty of NFL coaches are getting paid in the eight figures annually.

With Meyer, the question is whether his success at Ohio State and Florida will translate to the NFL. If, as it appears, the Jaguars believe it will, it’s a fair price given the broader realities of the industry, especially as gambling promises to goose revenue to unprecedented levels, and beyond.