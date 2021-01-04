Stefon Diggs generates most catches, receiving yards

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2021, 10:16 AM EST
The first year of the Stefon Diggs experiment in Buffalo went very well.

Diggs led the league with 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards.

Finishing second in catches were Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Packers receiver Davante Adams, with 115 catches each. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had 105 catches — but he finished second in yardage, with 1,416.

Adams generated 18 receiving touchdowns. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill finished in second place, with 15 receiving touchdowns.

It will make for a challenging All-Pro vote; this year, the ballot provides for three receivers on the first team. Diggs and Adams should make it easily, with Hopkins likely landing in the third spot. Others who could generate votes include Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

Kelce should be the first-team tight end, with Raiders tight end Darren Waller also getting consideration.

  1. Diggs leads the league and get balls thrown to him by MVP John Allen. Things looking pretty bright in Buffalo

  2. And he could have stayed with our champion Vikings if he wouldn’t have pushed for an out.

    Yeah, Buffalo says thanks, and we’ll do it a 100 times over again.

  6. BuckyBadger says:
    January 4, 2021 at 10:26 am
    ——-
    Buffalo says thanks, and we’ll do that trade 100 times over again…

  7. @buckybadger dude buffalo acquired him because they wanted to make 2 or 3 playoff runs and build an offense that can maybe take them to the AFCCG and beyond if possible. It’s easy to talk about rookie contracts and stacking picks but I would much rather root for a team that bets the house and makes a run at a ring.

  8. If Travis Kelce played yesterday, he would’ve ended the season leading the league in receiving yards.

