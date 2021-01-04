Stefon Diggs generates most catches, receiving yards

Getty Images

The first year of the Stefon Diggs experiment in Buffalo went very well.

Diggs led the league with 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards.

Finishing second in catches were Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Packers receiver Davante Adams, with 115 catches each. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had 105 catches — but he finished second in yardage, with 1,416.

Adams generated 18 receiving touchdowns. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill finished in second place, with 15 receiving touchdowns.

It will make for a challenging All-Pro vote; this year, the ballot provides for three receivers on the first team. Diggs and Adams should make it easily, with Hopkins likely landing in the third spot. Others who could generate votes include Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

Kelce should be the first-team tight end, with Raiders tight end Darren Waller also getting consideration.