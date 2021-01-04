Teddy Bridgewater on Panthers drafting a QB: Business is business

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater closed out the 2020 season on the bench watching P.J. Walker quarterback the Panthers Offense in a 33-7 loss to the Saints.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said after the game that he didn’t think Bridgewater was healthy enough to continue after hurting his ankle in the first half. His performance included throwing two interceptions in the end zone, so there were on-field reasons for the move as well.

The loss capped an inconsistent first season in Carolina for Bridgewater and there will be questions about whether he’ll be back for another year as their starter. Bridgewater said on Monday that he understands “business is business” when asked about Carolina drafting a quarterback and that he’ll control what he can control.

“This is my team and I will continue to conduct myself in that way,” Bridgewater said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

The Panthers have the eighth pick in the first round after finishing 5-11 this season.