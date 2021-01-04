Terry Fontenot scheduled for Falcons G.M. interview this week

Getty Images

The Falcons were linked to Saints assistant G.M. for pro personnel Terry Fontenot during the regular season and now they’ll have a chance to speak to him about their vacant General Manager position.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Fontenot will interview with the team on Wednesday. He’s set to interview for the same job in Detroit on Tuesday.

Fontenot is in his 16th season with the Saints. He went to school and played football at Tulane, so it has been a long run in New Orleans for Fontenot.

The Falcons have interviewed former Texans G.M. Rick Smith and Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson. Monday also brought word that they want to talk to Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports they’ve requested an interview with Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes.