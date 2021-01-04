Texans interview Steelers VP Omar Khan for G.M. position

Getty Images

The Houston Texans announced Monday night that they had conducted an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan for the General Manager job.

Khan has been a part of the Steelers front office since 2001. He spent 10 years as the team’s Football Administration Coordinator before being promoted to Director of Football Administration in 2011. His title then became Vice President of Football and Business Administration in 2016.

Khan has been a part of previous G.M. searches for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks but has remained with the Steelers throughout.

He got his start in the NFL with the personnel department of the New Orleans Saints in 1997 after being an assistant for the football team at Tulane.