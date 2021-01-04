Texans request interview with Patriots exec Nick Caserio

Getty Images

The Texans were interested in hiring Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their General Manager in 2019, but language in his contract with the Patriots kept that from happening.

Caserio’s name is back in the ring this year. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans have requested an interview with Caserio for their General Manager job.

The Panthers have also requested an interview with Caserio. He has been with the Patriots since 2001 and has frequently been mentioned as a potential G.M., but has resisted overtures from other clubs.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Ravens director of football research Scott Cohen, Seahawks vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner, and Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd are other names that have been linked to the Texans vacancy.