Texans request interviews with Scott Cohen, Trent Kirchner for G.M. opening

The Texans ended their season with Sunday’s loss to the Titans and they’re moving on to look for a new General Manager.

According to multiple reports, the team has requested a pair of interviews. They would like to talk to Ravens director of football research Scott Cohen and Seahawks vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner.

Cohen has worked for the Ravens since 2015. He has also spent time with the Buccaneers, Jets, Eagles, and Jaguars over the course of his time in the NFL.

Kirchner’s name has come up with various openings in recent seasons and he’s interviewed with other clubs, but he has remained in the Seattle front office.