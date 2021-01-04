Zach Ertz: I don’t know what’s going to happen next year

Getty Images

Zach Ertz seemed well aware on Sunday that it could be his last time playing at Lincoln Financial Field as a member of the Eagles. The tight end stayed in the bench area long after the final whistle blew, talking with teammates Carson Wentz and Jason Kelce.

Ertz has a tradable contract and suffered through an injury-plagued 2020 season. He caught just 36 passes for 335 yards with one touchdown in 11 games.

Still, Ertz said he’d like to remain in Philadelphia.

“I want to be here, even if for some reason something were to happen, maybe I come back at the end,” Ertz said via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know what’s going to happen next year.”

That’s why he lingered on the field at the end of Sunday’s contest.

“You never know when your time is going to be up anywhere,” he said.

Ertz was an Eagles second-round pick in the 2013 draft. He’s recorded 561 receptions for 6.078 yards with 36 touchdowns in his career.