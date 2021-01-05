Alex Smith, Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin listed as non-participants at practice

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said the team will look into rotating quarterbacks Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke if it is the best option for the team, but they wouldn’t have rotated them at Tuesday’s practice.

That was the word from the team as Smith was listed as a non-participant due to the calf injury that kept him from playing in Week 15 and Week 16. He returned and played the whole way in the Week 17 win that clinched the NFC East, but looked well short of 100 percent.

The caveat to Tuesday’s listing is that there wasn’t actually a practice session. Washington stretched and then had a short walkthrough as they kicked off preparations for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) were also estimated to sit out practice, although reporters at the open portion of the session noted that both men stretched with the team.

Linebacker Thomas Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (not-injury related) were also listed as out of practice. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) and guard Brandon Scherff (shoulder) would have been limited participants.