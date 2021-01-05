Arthur Smith drawing plenty of head coaching interest

Getty Images

The Titans had one of the top offenses in the league this season and the coach running the unit is drawing a lot interest from teams looking for head coaches.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that five teams that have openings have requested interviews with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The Lions put in an early request and they were followed by the Chargers, Jets, Jaguars, and Texans before the day was out.

The Falcons are the only team not on that list, but Breer reports that they’ve shown interest and could throw Smith into their mix as well.

Smith has been with the Titans since 2011 and is in his second year as their offensive coordinator. His offense has thrived behind strong performances from running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver A.J. Brown, and others. We’ll see if that lands him a chance to try for similar success with a different cast of players.