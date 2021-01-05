Brian Flores expects Dolphins’ entire coaching staff back in 2021

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Brian Flores doesn’t see any reason to make any changes on his coaching staff.

Flores told reporters today that he expects all of his assistants back for the 2021 season.

That includes offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, whose job security had been the subject of much speculation — and even an erroneous story that he was leaving.

Flores and his staff made undeniable progress in Year 2, improving from 5-11 in 2019 to 10-6 in 2020. But the Dolphins disappointingly ended the season by missing the playoffs. In Year 3, missing the postseason would undoubtedly result in changes on the coaching staff.