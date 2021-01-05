Broncos want to interview Champ Kelly for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Broncos are looking for a General Manager and they’d like to speak to a former member of the organization about the opening.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have requested permission to interview Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly. The Panthers have made the same request.

Kelly has been in his current job since 2017 and he joined the Bears in 2015. He worked for the Broncos for the previous eight seasons.

John Elway was the General Manager and executive vice president of football operations for much of that time. He remained the G.M. until Monday’s announcement that he would give up those duties while remaining the president of football operations.