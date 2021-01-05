Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has COVID-19, Mike Priefer is acting head coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2021, 11:13 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since 2002, but their head coach won’t be there with them.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. That will require him to go into isolation and miss the Browns’ playoff game on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach.

The Browns also announced that two assistant coaches and two players have tested positive for COVID-19, but they did not reveal the names of those individuals.

The team facility is closed today. The Browns-Steelers game is still on as scheduled.

22 responses to “Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has COVID-19, Mike Priefer is acting head coach

  2. Finally make the playoffs after almost 2 decades and the head coach (COTY in my opinion) comes down with COVID. That’s the most Browns thing ever…

  3. Well, the NFL’s nightmare scenario has begun. Let’s see how they handle this one. I for one, don’t see a lot of, or maybe any, options here. The game will have to be played no matter who is available.

  4. Holy Smokes!!!! Did Stefanski shake hands with any Steelers players or coaches this past Sunday? If that is the case, they might have been exposed as well. This potentially could be a big problem for the NFL. How do you handle the situation if more players from both teams get it? The NFL should strongly consider bubbles for the playoff teams.

  5. Man, that is crazy. Wonder how the NFL will react if there are a lot more cases for the Browns?

  6. LOL. All the NFL-types crowing about finishing the regular season on time are about to have a meltdown.

  7. The contact tracing for this one might be brutal. It’s hard to imagine that nobody else would count as a close contact to the HC.

  9. That is such a shame. He did such a great job and can’t even enjoy his and the team’s first playoff game since 2002.

  10. mikethevike11 says:
    January 5, 2021 at 11:16 am
    Finally make the playoffs after almost 2 decades and the head coach (COTY in my opinion) comes down with COVID. That’s the most Browns thing ever…

    ————————-

    No question he is COTY. No one else should even be considered. From where the Browns were the last decade to get them 11 wins…

    – Steeler fan

  12. Great job putting the teams in a bubble for the post season NFL, very smart move!

  13. Yeah, like Steelpenguin said, I can’t see the league pushing this game back and shortening the week for the next round. The real story, though, is going to be who all ends up being deemed close contacts from these positives.

  14. Guess the browns aren’t an nfl darling yet that the nfl will protect and cover up for, unlike another team up north that will remain nameless.

  15. I got this:

    Chubb right
    Chubb left
    Screen to Hunt

    Blitz Ben because he can’t complete deep balls

  17. Not to be pessimistic but the NFL is on thin ice, I just hope we don’t have a case where Brady / Mahomes / Brees / Allen has to miss the championship game or super bowl because of covid; that will be devastating. I don’t blame the league though; they tried their best and I didn’t think they would make it this far. Keep your players in a (literal) bubble. Here’s hoping.

  18. So glad I don’t have to worry about this crap anymore with my team not making it. Let’s see what happens if and when Mahomes comes down with it. Goodell will reschedule no doubt. But there is no rescheduling for competitive disadvantage. Right. Unless you’re the Ravens.

  19. I am so sorry, Browns fans. You guys deserved better than the hand you’ve been dealt. Can’t imagine how much this hurts. I hope they can pull it off and get to play KC, but between these tests and Vernon’s achilles rupture? Brutal two weeks…

  22. How do you handle the situation if more players from both teams get it?
    —–

    Has this occurred even once? Seems the follow-the-science posters don’t actually follow the science. (Probably someone who posted all summer that there wouldn’t be a season)

