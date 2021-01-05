Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has COVID-19, Mike Priefer is acting head coach

Getty Images

The Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since 2002, but their head coach won’t be there with them.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. That will require him to go into isolation and miss the Browns’ playoff game on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach.

The Browns also announced that two assistant coaches and two players have tested positive for COVID-19, but they did not reveal the names of those individuals.

The team facility is closed today. The Browns-Steelers game is still on as scheduled.