Cam Akers limited in practice but “feeling good”

Rams rookie Cam Akers returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 16 and rushed for only 34 yards on 21 carries Sunday. He admitted Monday the Rams need “more” out of their running game this week.

The Rams list Akers as limited in their Tuesday practice report.

Rams coach Sean McVay, though, said Akers is “feeling good.”

Akers finished his rookie season with 145 carries for 625 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) and defensive lineman Aaron Donald (rest) were non-participants. The Rams listed offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (back), linebacker Micah Kiser (knee), quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb) and outside linebacker Natrez Patrick (groin) as limited.

McVay expects Noteboom and Edwards’ injuries shoudn’t affect their status for Saturday.