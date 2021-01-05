Chargers request interview with Brian Daboll

Getty Images

Brian Daboll has spent the last three years helping to develop Bills quarterback Josh Allen and that work has gone well enough that Buffalo ranked second in points scored this season.

It’s also gone well enough for the Bills offensive coordinator to draw interest for head coaching jobs. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have requested permission to interview Daboll.

Daboll went to the same high school as Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco. That connection sparked speculation that he’d be in the mix of candidates to succeed Anthony Lynn even before Lynn was officially fired on Monday.

The Jets have also requested an interview with Daboll.