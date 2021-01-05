Chargers want to interview Robert Saleh

Getty Images

Add the Chargers to the list of teams interested in speaking to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh about their head coaching vacancies.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers have requested permission to interview Saleh.

Saleh interviewed with the Falcons on Monday and is expected to interview with the Lions later this week. The Jaguars have also requested permission to interview a coach who also made the rounds during last year’s hiring cycle.

Saleh, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are defensive-minded coaches on the Chargers list. Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady come from the other side of the ball.