Chris Godwin: I would not want to tell Mike Evans he can’t play

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans hyperextended his knee during Sunday’s win over the Falcons, but head coach Bruce Arians said an MRI revealed no structural damage.

Arians seemed optimistic Evans will be able to play in Saturday’s wild-card matchup with Washington — Tampa Bay’s first playoff game since the 2007 season.

According to teammate Chris Godwin, that’s a good thing. With Evans’ toughness, Godwin knows his fellow wideout wouldn’t want to miss the first postseason game of his career.

“I would not want to be the one telling Mike he can’t go,” Godwin said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Evans led the Buccaneers with 70 receptions, 1,006 yards, and 13 touchdowns in 2020. He’s recorded at least 1,000 yards in all seven seasons of his career.