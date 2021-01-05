Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa’s our starting quarterback

Getty Images

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said at a Tuesday press conference that he won’t be discussing the team’s draft strategy, but he did share one piece of information that should inform their plans with their two first-round picks.

The Dolphins took quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft and was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 6. There were ups and downs over the rest of the season and the Dolphins pulled him in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick in multiple games, but they aren’t looking for someone to put ahead of Tagovailoa on he depth chart.

Grier said that he saw enough from the rookie in nine starts to know that the team is comfortable moving forward with him as their starter

“Tua, I’m very happy with. He’s our starting quarterback. . . . I thought Tua did a great job of working himself through the whole process,” Grier said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

There may be a team that wants to move into the Dolphins’ third overall pick in order to add a quarterback and the right offer could lead to even more assets to use to build a team around Tagovailoa for a 2021 bid at the postseason.