Colts plan to extend Chris Ballard’s contract this offseason

Getty Images

The Colts are in the playoffs for the second time in the last three years and they’re not looking to lose the guy who has put together the roster for those teams.

General Manager Chris Ballard’s contract is up in May 2022, but Colts owner Jim Irsay said this week that the team plans to extend his contract before next summer’s training camp. There’s no sign that Ballard is looking to be anywhere else and Irsay doesn’t think the talks will be any more difficult than the ones he used to have with former G.M. Bill Polian.

“Those conversations wouldn’t take longer than 10, 15 minutes, and usually we got it done on a cocktail napkin,” Irsay said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

While Irsay is happy with how the team has done under Ballard, he admitted “there’s a frustration that this team hasn’t played its best football” yet this season. If they don’t do it on Saturday, they won’t have another chance until September.