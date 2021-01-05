COVID-19 outbreak at Ohio State could postpone national championship game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2021, 4:14 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Allstate Sugar Bowl Semifinal Game - Ohio State v Clemson
Six days before Ohio State is slated to play Alabama for college football’s national championship, a COVID-19 outbreak may result in the Buckeyes seeking to delay the game.

According to AL.com, Ohio State, Alabama, the Big Ten, the SEC and College Football Playoff officials have had discussions about possibly postponing the game by a week, from January 11 to January 18.

The report says Ohio State could be without an entire position group because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Similar issues have come up in the NFL, with the Broncos’ quarterbacks and the Saints’ running backs, and the NFL forced the teams to play their games anyway.

Ohio State played only five games in the regular season because of COVID-19 cancelations, and the Buckeyes were shorthanded in some of those games because some players had tested positive and others had been exposed to people who had. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said before his team’s semifinal win over Clemson that he still didn’t consider the Buckeyes to be at full strength.

10 responses to “COVID-19 outbreak at Ohio State could postpone national championship game

  1. The game will go on as scheduled. It’s just one game. There’s no point moving it.

  2. They should postpone it as long as they need to. People just want to see a good game.

  3. What a true test of who is champion. The Buckeyes have played a grade school schedule and now get to postpone another game. College Football equals a Beauty Pageant.

  4. Ohio State has had more outbreaks than any 4 other teams put together. Their players must not be following protocols to stay Covid free. I hope the NCAA doesn’t accommodate them again, because of their own stupidity.

  5. Control your team, how many teams have had zero issues by discipline and hard work. Iowa State for one didn’t have anybody test positive after August workouts, it’s not that hard if you aren’t more interested in partying/etc… I’d say tough cookies, here is the date, if you want to be champions, stay out of the bars/general population like several other teams were able to navigate in this tough season.

  6. This team was already riddled with Covid. This is about buying time for Fields to recover.

  7. Ohio State doesn’t deserve to be there anyways, six games? College football is a joke.

  8. Stupidity should not be rewarded. This is what happens when stupid people can’t follow simple rules. Play the game. Its Ohio States fault they got COVID

  9. Or knowing how corrupt Ohio St is they are claiming its COVID, when it is really Fields needs another week to heal so he can play.

    Ohio State is as shady and corrupt as Trump

  10. Why even play the game? Everything to this point has been orchestrated to give tOSU the championship so just crown them and let Bamas’s 12 or 13 NFL prospects get ready for the combine or whatever draft preps are gonna look like this year… without the risk of getting hurt in their final game.

