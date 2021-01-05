DeForest Buckner, Philip Rivers wouldn’t have practiced Tuesday

Getty Images

The Colts issued their first practice report of Wild Card week, but they didn’t actually have a practice on Tuesday.

Indianapolis held a walkthrough and their report is an estimation of what players would have done under regular circumstances. Or, in the case of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and quarterback Philip Rivers, what they wouldn’t have done.

Neither Buckner nor Rivers would have practiced, although that probably won’t impact their availability against the Bills on Saturday. Buckner has been resting his ankle and River has been resting his toe in early practices in recent weeks. Neither one has missed game action.

Tackle Will Holden (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) would have been out as well. Cornerback T.J. Carrie (ankle, shoulder) and running back Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) were listed as limited.