Eagles’ Miles Sanders: Nobody liked the decision to bench Jalen Hurts

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2021, 12:44 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Eagles running back Miles Sanders says he and his teammates were not on board with the decision to bench quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of third-stringer Nate Sudfeld in Sunday night’s loss to Washington.

Sanders said today that he has talked to others on the team and it’s unanimous: Hurts should not have been pulled in the middle of a competitive game.

“If I’m being honest, nobody liked the decision, nobody,” Sanders said on 94 WIP. “That’s all I can say, really. I don’t know who was the main person behind that decision. All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused.”

Sanders did not play in the game because of an injury, but he was attuned to the way his teammates felt about it, and they thought the decision was a bad one. That Sanders says he doesn’t know who was the main person behind the decision suggests that the team isn’t sure if head coach Doug Pederson was calling the shots or not, which is another reason to wonder whether things in Philadelphia are going off the rails.

8 responses to “Eagles’ Miles Sanders: Nobody liked the decision to bench Jalen Hurts

  1. You know things are going south when the biggest story in Philly right now is how you handled a backup-QB situation in a meaningless week 17 game of a losing season.

  3. Loss of picks, fines, and suspensions. Make an example of this organization for playing with the integrity of sports once and for all! Making millions and billions and can’t even reward the fans with good honest outcomes. Taking a page out of the political books.

  4. Pederson thankfully had the mental capacity to think big picture and help his team advance the draft board… on the other hand, we have grown Millennials Cry-Baby Coaches like Judge complaining about another HC’s decision – sitting at 6-10. What a JOKE.

  5. Non-story. Joe Judge can crap in his hat and realize if his team won more than 6 games he could win the division. Week 17 is notorious for sitting players, why all then fuss?

  6. My favorite thing is how everyone acts like the Eagles would’ve won with Hurts. He was 7/20 for 74 yards and rating of 25.4…he wasn’t exactly lighting it up. I mean, I guess they could’ve put Wentz so he could take sole possession of the league lead in interceptions.

  7. also shows how team feels about wentz. nobody had anything to say when he was benched. just another reason to move on from him.

