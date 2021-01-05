Eagles’ Miles Sanders: Nobody liked the decision to bench Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders says he and his teammates were not on board with the decision to bench quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of third-stringer Nate Sudfeld in Sunday night’s loss to Washington.

Sanders said today that he has talked to others on the team and it’s unanimous: Hurts should not have been pulled in the middle of a competitive game.

“If I’m being honest, nobody liked the decision, nobody,” Sanders said on 94 WIP. “That’s all I can say, really. I don’t know who was the main person behind that decision. All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused.”

Sanders did not play in the game because of an injury, but he was attuned to the way his teammates felt about it, and they thought the decision was a bad one. That Sanders says he doesn’t know who was the main person behind the decision suggests that the team isn’t sure if head coach Doug Pederson was calling the shots or not, which is another reason to wonder whether things in Philadelphia are going off the rails.