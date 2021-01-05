Even Kirk Cousins didn’t agree with roughing the passer penalty on Lions

Getty Images

It hasn’t been discussed much because it happened in a game between two mathematically eliminated teams in Week 17, but one of the worst calls of the season took place in Sunday’s Vikings-Lions game.

The Vikings were going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line when Detroit’s Tracy Walker came threw on a blitz and drilled Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on a good, hard, clean tackle. Somehow, the officials called Walker for roughing the passer, giving the Vikings an automatic first down. Two plays later, the Vikings scored a touchdown.

“I said to the player who tackled me, right away, I said, ‘I don’t necessarily agree with that call, but I’ll take it,’’’ Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press.

No one agreed with the call, except the referee who made it. It was clearly wrong, and it handed the Vikings a touchdown in a game they ended up winning by two points. In an important game, this would have caused an outrage across the league.