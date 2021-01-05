Falcons announce interview with Morocco Brown for G.M. position

Getty Images

The Falcons have completed a virtual interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, the team announced Tuesday.

The Falcons are seeking a replacement for General Manager Thomas Dimitroff as well as a head coach to replace Dan Quinn.

Brown is in his fifth year with the Colts and has 20 years of NFL experience.

He served as the vice president of player personnel for the Browns (2014-15) following his role as director of player personnel for the Washington Football Team (2008-13) and director of pro personnel for the Bears (2001-07).

The Falcons also have interviewed former Texans G.M. Rick Smith, Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson and Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes. They have scheduled an interview with Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot.