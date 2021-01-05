Falcons interview Brad Holmes for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons continue to search for a new G.M. and a new head coach by looking to the L.A. Rams.

The Falcons have announced that a virtual interview has been conducted with Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes.

Holmes has spent 18 years with the Rams.

The Falcons already have access to plenty of information about Holmes. The son of Falcons CEO Rich McKay, John, serves as the assistant director of college scouting with the Rams.

A cynic (and the league has a few of them) would say that Rich McKay could be influenced to hire Holmes because then John could be in line to succeed Holmes in L.A. Alternatively, Holmes could hire the younger McKay to be the assistant director of college scouting in Atlanta.